IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 514.50 ($6.80) on Friday. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 470 ($6.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.07). The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 35.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 564.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 550.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.06) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.61) to GBX 640 ($8.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

