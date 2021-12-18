Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
NYSE:PLYM opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
