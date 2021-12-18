Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.