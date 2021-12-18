Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by 48.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE APH opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

