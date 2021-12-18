Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APD opened at $298.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

