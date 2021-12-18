Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 211.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,269,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $243.35 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,138,155 over the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

