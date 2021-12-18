Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 390 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 26.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 38.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

