Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

CGC opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

