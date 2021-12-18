Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.83.

Shares of LH stock opened at $307.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.69. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $313.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

