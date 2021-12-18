Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 642 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $165.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.95 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.