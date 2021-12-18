Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $377.46 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

