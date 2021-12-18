Sumit Singh Sells 69,330 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,738.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after buying an additional 510,278 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

