Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declines By 26.2%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE KSM opened at $12.41 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 165,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

