Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Decreases By 26.0%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $348.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.62. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $416.68. The company has a market capitalization of $480.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Aquamarine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,893,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

