The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $381.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.56 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.