Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $66.49 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95.

