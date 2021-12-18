Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $242,000 in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.37 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.