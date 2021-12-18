Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,892.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,735.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

