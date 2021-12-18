Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Insider Sells $140,844.82 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Dinsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $14.21 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $800.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 230.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 1,186,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 138.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $8,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

