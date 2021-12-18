Reviewing FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) & DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FIH Mobile and DNB Bank ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIH Mobile $8.93 billion 0.14 -$173.94 million N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion 4.29 $2.12 billion $1.76 12.26

DNB Bank ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FIH Mobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FIH Mobile and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIH Mobile N/A N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA 38.19% 9.84% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FIH Mobile and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIH Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Bank ASA 1 4 2 0 2.14

DNB Bank ASA has a consensus price target of $197.40, indicating a potential upside of 815.16%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than FIH Mobile.

Risk & Volatility

FIH Mobile has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats FIH Mobile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity. The company was formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIH Mobile Limited in May 2013. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. FIH Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

