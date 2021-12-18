EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 39,183 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $235,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,189.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

EOG opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

