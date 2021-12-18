Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kirby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 139,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

