AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $65.76 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

