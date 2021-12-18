AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.66 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.84.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $642.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

