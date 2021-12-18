International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 62 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $229.87 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

