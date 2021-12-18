Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMBL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMBL. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

