International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,997,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $160.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.56. The company has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

