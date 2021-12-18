International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,819 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.95 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

