International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Cummins by 18.7% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

CMI opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average is $234.76. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

