Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $253.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.22 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $14,681,115 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.