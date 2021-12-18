Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in eBay by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in eBay by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock worth $6,113,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

