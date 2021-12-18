Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $131.22 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

