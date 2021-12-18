Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $235.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

