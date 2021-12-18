Intrua Financial LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 231,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $29.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

