Critical Comparison: Trevali Mining (TREVF) & Its Competitors

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS: TREVF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Trevali Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trevali Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Trevali Mining Competitors 694 2378 2751 110 2.38

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 99.47%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million -$239.33 million -24.06 Trevali Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -10.71

Trevali Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.22% 2.46% Trevali Mining Competitors -1,035.07% 3.79% -1.66%

Summary

Trevali Mining rivals beat Trevali Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

