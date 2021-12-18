Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $174.16 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

