Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.