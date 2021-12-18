Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $100,000 Holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sierra Metals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $209.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Sierra Metals’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sierra Metals Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

