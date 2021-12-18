Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.