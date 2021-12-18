Intrua Financial LLC Buys 304 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

ZTS opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $236.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

