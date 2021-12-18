Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 119.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.21 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average is $272.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.