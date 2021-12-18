Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,295 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $15,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 418.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 37.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 413,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,943,000 after acquiring an additional 112,253 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $87.37 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

