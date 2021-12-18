ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after buying an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

ANSYS stock opened at $396.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

