Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,781 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $310.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

