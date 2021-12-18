Emfo LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 61.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

