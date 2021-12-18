Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,878 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.92. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

