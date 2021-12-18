Sigma Planning Corp Sells 21,048 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

