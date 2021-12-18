Short Interest in Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Drops By 48.9%

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eat Beyond Global stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. Eat Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

