Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 8.3%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.64 and last traded at $70.77. 36,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,176,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $287,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,822 shares of company stock worth $16,791,605 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

