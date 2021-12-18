ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.15

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 693098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,611.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 811,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 764,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 116.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.