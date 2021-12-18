Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.20

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $13.91. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

IVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inventiva by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the second quarter worth about $163,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

